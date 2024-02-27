International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.13-2.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $681.0-701.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.16 million. International Money Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.310 EPS.

International Money Express Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of IMXI traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. 427,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,948. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,203,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 359,302 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,242 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 283,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 223,175 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

