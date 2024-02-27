International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.130-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $681.0 million-$701.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.1 million. International Money Express also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.13-2.31 EPS.

International Money Express Stock Performance

IMXI stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 325,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,739. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $672.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after acquiring an additional 89,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after acquiring an additional 152,090 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,242 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,112,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after acquiring an additional 78,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

