International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 4.6 %

THM opened at $0.50 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $98.87 million, a P/E ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at International Tower Hill Mines

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

