International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 4.6 %
THM opened at $0.50 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $98.87 million, a P/E ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Activity at International Tower Hill Mines
In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
See Also
