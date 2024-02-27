Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $775.00 at Susquehanna

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $633.29.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $663.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $668.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $630.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

