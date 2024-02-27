Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,603,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,367,628 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.3% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,007,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $436.67. 17,303,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,744,895. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $440.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.76.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

