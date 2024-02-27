Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Acquired by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 342.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,100 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VVR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,385. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

