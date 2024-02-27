Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Boosted by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,775 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 22.9% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $51,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.81. 2,250,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,202. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $162.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

