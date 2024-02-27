Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 114,025.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,051 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.92. 678,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

