Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Head to Head Comparison

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and PHINIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iochpe-Maxion $3.28 billion 0.13 $54.03 million ($0.04) -22.50 PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.46 $102.00 million $4.75 7.32

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than Iochpe-Maxion. Iochpe-Maxion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHINIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iochpe-Maxion 0 0 0 0 N/A PHINIA 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Iochpe-Maxion and PHINIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

PHINIA has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.54%. Given PHINIA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PHINIA is more favorable than Iochpe-Maxion.

Profitability

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iochpe-Maxion -0.62% -2.27% -0.64% PHINIA N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Iochpe-Maxion pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. PHINIA pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Iochpe-Maxion pays out -50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PHINIA pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

PHINIA beats Iochpe-Maxion on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, side members, and cross members. In addition, the company offers light and automotive structural components, such as stampings for passenger vehicles, handbrake levers, pedal and welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces railway wheels, freight cars, and castings, as well as industrial castings. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

