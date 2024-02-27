Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.23.

Shares of IONS opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $94,510.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,097.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,091.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

