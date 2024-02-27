IPVERSE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89,395.54 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and $89,395.54 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE, originally launched on the Klaytn network and later migrated to Ethereum in 2023, is a blockchain-based platform designed to enhance the transparency and efficiency of intellectual property transactions. The IPV token plays a crucial role in this ecosystem, facilitating various IP-related services. The project’s focus on leveraging blockchain technology for intellectual property services. The migration from Klaytn to Ethereum signifies a strategic adaptation to leverage the unique capabilities of the Ethereum network.”

