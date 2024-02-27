IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $297.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $286.00 to $297.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $247.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $251.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,078,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 704,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after acquiring an additional 207,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

