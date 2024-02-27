iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Needham & Company LLC

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.11.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IRTC

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $106.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.15. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.