iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($3.73)-($3.30) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($2.49). The company issued revenue guidance of $825-865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $865.02 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

iRobot Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iRobot stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.02. iRobot has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iRobot by 1,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 689,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 646,640 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in iRobot by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 283,184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 607.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 176,577 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $7,620,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 166,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Further Reading

