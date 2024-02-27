Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IRM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IRM opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

See Also

