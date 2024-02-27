iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 352.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 82,142 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 437,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,719,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

