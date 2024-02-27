iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2421 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

