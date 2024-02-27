iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.0% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.84. 6,250,435 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.