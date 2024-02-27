iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Qalhat Capital Ltd

Qalhat Capital Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,743 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 88.9% of Qalhat Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Qalhat Capital Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $144,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,724. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $487.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.12. The stock has a market cap of $393.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $512.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

