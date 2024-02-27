iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,065 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,217. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

