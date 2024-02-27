iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,274 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,434 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,403,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,536,000 after purchasing an additional 688,725 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EEM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.51. 9,734,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,635,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.