iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 5.3% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 136,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 534.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 151,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 378,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,854,000 after buying an additional 62,498 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.78. 1,445,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,191. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.59.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.