iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Decreased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,073 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $115,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $329.84. The company had a trading volume of 258,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,055. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.80 and a 200 day moving average of $290.17. The company has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $333.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

