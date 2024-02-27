iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s 7th Largest Position

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 24,618.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,473,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455,884 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.42% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $98,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,453,400 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

