Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Issuer Direct from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

ISDR stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 million, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.