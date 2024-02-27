Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 15,814 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3,774.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,277 shares of company stock worth $16,886,384. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $565.26. 316,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,924. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.54. The stock has a market cap of $215.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

