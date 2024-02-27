Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 60,544 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 104.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 50,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 916,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OXY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.80. 4,267,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,683,720. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

