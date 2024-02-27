Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KVUE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. 8,830,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,704,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

