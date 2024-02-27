Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 129,426 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 496.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,517 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 129,426 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RIO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RIO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,444. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

