Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,410,000. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,672,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,965,453. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

