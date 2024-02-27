Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 103,987 Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 103,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLCA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 227,219 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Canada ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Stock Performance

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,786. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $341.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.