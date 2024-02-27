Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $14.62 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.20% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $14,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12,500.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 614,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,204,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 706.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 62,241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 38,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

ASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

ASR stock traded down $6.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.23. 38,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,111. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $317.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

