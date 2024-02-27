Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $4.23 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,848 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 57,568 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Best Buy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BBY traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.66. 1,671,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

