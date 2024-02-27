Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Copa were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Copa by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Copa by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,060,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Copa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after acquiring an additional 280,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of CPA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 147,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.79. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20.

Copa Increases Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

