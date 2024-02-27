Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 186,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.33% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 294.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,001 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 51,374 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,954,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,606,000 after buying an additional 1,297,045 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLJP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,777. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $30.04.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

