Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,221,327 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,541 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco comprises approximately 5.6% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $124,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 426,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 166.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 500,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 312,925 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. 7,939,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,366,486. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

