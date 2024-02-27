Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,181,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,592 shares during the quarter. CEMEX comprises 2.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.50% of CEMEX worth $46,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,143,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 95,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in CEMEX by 1,176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 433,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 399,464 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $2,696,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,764,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,968,000 after purchasing an additional 373,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. 1,947,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,984,939. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

