Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 679,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,338 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $40,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

EWJ traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,329,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $69.27.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

