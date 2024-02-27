Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 10,322 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 555,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48,448 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,971,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,230,000 after buying an additional 134,271 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 430,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after buying an additional 244,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 284.6% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 115,470 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.96.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. 1,177,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,812. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.