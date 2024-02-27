Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 580,150 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580,150 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $31,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,978,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,694,100. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

