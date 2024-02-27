Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 5,838,286 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,815,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,838,286 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $17,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ambev by 580.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 72,955 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Ambev by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 727,074 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Ambev by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 45,818,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,442,000 after buying an additional 888,510 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE ABEV traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. 5,234,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,726,313. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.45%.

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.