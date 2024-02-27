Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 6,888 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $12.26 on Tuesday, hitting $599.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,445. The company has a market capitalization of $259.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $602.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $525.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.24.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

