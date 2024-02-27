Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.0 million-$585.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.7 million. Itron also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.800 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Itron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Itron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.75.

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 682,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,446. Itron has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average of $67.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock worth $290,551. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Itron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Itron by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 292,167 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

