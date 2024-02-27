Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Jamieson Wellness Price Performance
