JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target Raised to $16.00

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE JBGS opened at $16.16 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.08.

JBG SMITH Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

About JBG SMITH Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 855,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,065,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,112,000 after acquiring an additional 85,646 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

