JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target Raised to $16.00

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
NYSE JBGS opened at $16.16 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.08.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
