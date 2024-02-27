JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 122.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 65.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 272.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $133,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

JBG SMITH Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -107.14%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

