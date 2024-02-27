Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) a C$25.00 Price Target

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) has been given a C$25.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.18.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.09. 199,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,164. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.45 and a twelve month high of C$23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

