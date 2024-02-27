Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) a C$23.00 Price Target

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$23.00 target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPZ. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.71.

TPZ stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,160. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 0.47. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.76 and a 12 month high of C$22.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.41.

In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,781.80. Company insiders own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

