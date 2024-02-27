JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.00

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
JG Boswell Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BWEL traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $602.70. The company had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 183. JG Boswell has a 1-year low of $571.02 and a 1-year high of $880.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $599.85 and its 200-day moving average is $623.10.
JG Boswell Company Profile
