JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.00

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

JG Boswell Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BWEL traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $602.70. The company had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 183. JG Boswell has a 1-year low of $571.02 and a 1-year high of $880.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $599.85 and its 200-day moving average is $623.10.

JG Boswell Company Profile

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

