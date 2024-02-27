JLEN Environmental Assets Group (JLEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.89. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Performance

LON:JLEN traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 101.40 ($1.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,676. The firm has a market cap of £670.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.67 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.90. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 12 month low of GBX 83.46 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 122.80 ($1.56).

Get JLEN Environmental Assets Group alerts:

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.